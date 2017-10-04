The  B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Pre-Sale is HAPPENING NOW!! Use Code Word: B96  Details »

WATCH: Trailer For Justin Timberlake’s ‘Wonder Wheel’

Justin Timberlake as a tan lifeguard…yes please!

WONDER WHEEL tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny (Kate Winslet), an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Justin Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment. Cinematographer Vittorio Storaro captures a tale of passion, violence, and betrayal that plays out against the picturesque tableau of 1950s Coney Island.

