A mic in front of the control panel and screen in broadcasting studio ** Note: Slight blurriness, best at smaller sizes

Game time!! Can the listeners guess the magic word by the ONE word clues?

So THAT’s J Niice... …is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...