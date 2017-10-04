Las Vegas Shooter May Have Considered Targeting Chance The Rapper Concert

CHICAGO (CBS) — While there is still no motive, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock may have been looking at targeting another concert event featuring Chicago’s Chance The Rapper.

Just about a week ago, Chance performed at the “Life Is Beautiful” festival, which ran Sept. 22-25. A source told CBS News that Paddock tried to reserve rooms at a building overlooking the venue.

The show featured Chance, Lorde and Blink 182.

Sources said the rooms Paddock requested were not available.

Chance The Rapper did not respond to a request for comment, but on Monday, he tweeted:

The Daily Beast first reported Paddock wanted to reserve rooms at The Ogden, a 21-story luxury condominium tower with a line of sight to the concert grounds.

Police say Paddock instead checked into the Mandalay Bay hotel on Sept. 28 and stayed there until he launched his attack at the Route 91 festival, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500.