Get Hooked Up With Taco Deals & Freebies For National Taco Day

What wants to taco ’bout free tacos?

Today is National Taco Day, which obviously means deals and freebies galore.

Here’s what you need to load up on all things “taco.”

Sorry Chipotle lovers, they aren’t participating!

Applebee’s – Ya’ll…. bless Applebees because they are serving $1 margaritas through Oct. 31. Sadly, only those in Georgia and Florida can benefit.

Taco Bell – Four classic tacos for just $5 today.

Celebrate #NationalTacoDay with our Taco Day Gift Set. 4 classic tacos for $5. Only available today. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/26Kl8mXTYs — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2017

On the Border – 50 cent tacos. That’s basically like all you can eat, right?

10/4 is National Taco Day and to celebrate we're making these guys 50¢. How many can you eat? Start training for this big day now by heading in for $2 Taco Training Tuesday. #anyexcusetofiesta A post shared by On The Border (@ontheborder) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Qdoba – Members of the rewards program can get 1,000 bonus points if they eat here on National Taco Day.

Hey, Champs! Earn 1,000 bonus points for any purchase on October 4 in celebration of #NationalTacoDay. pic.twitter.com/H7bmTjljrm — Qdoba (@qdoba) October 2, 2017

Mercadito Chicago – the special today includes two TACOS for $7.50pm from 11:30am to 1am. That’s a deal you cannot pass up!

Flacos Tacos – $1 Chicken Tinga tacos today. Don’t they look delicious?

$1 TACOS TODAY! Chicken Tinga: slow-cooked, shredded spicy chicken in adobo sauce, topped with sour cream, pickled red onion, and cilantro! pic.twitter.com/sCDOSfqnQd — Flaco's Tacos (@flacostacos) October 3, 2017

OR make your own taco with this recipe from Antique Taco’s chef Rick Ortiz!