Get Hooked Up With Taco Deals & Freebies For National Taco Day

By Lizzy Buczak
Mexican pork tacos with vegetables and salsa. Tacos al pastor on wooden blue rustic background. Top view. Copy space

What wants to taco ’bout free tacos?

Today is National Taco Day, which obviously means deals and freebies galore.

Here’s what you need to load up on all things “taco.”

Sorry Chipotle lovers, they aren’t participating!

 

Applebee’s – Ya’ll…. bless Applebees because they are serving $1 margaritas through Oct. 31. Sadly, only those in Georgia and Florida can benefit.

Taco Bell – Four classic tacos for just $5 today.

On the Border – 50 cent tacos. That’s basically like all you can eat, right?

Qdoba – Members of the rewards program can get 1,000 bonus points if they eat here on National Taco Day.

Mercadito Chicago –  the special today includes two TACOS for $7.50pm from 11:30am to 1am. That’s a deal you cannot pass up!

Flacos Tacos – $1 Chicken Tinga tacos today. Don’t they look delicious?

 

OR make your own taco with this recipe from Antique Taco’s chef Rick Ortiz!

