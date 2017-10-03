Sam Smith Spotted Kissing THIS “13 Reasons Why” Actor

Sam Smith is smitten.

The singer, who recently released his first song since 2014 Too Good at Goodbyes, was spotted kissing Brandon Flynn in NYC.

Omg Brandon and Sam Smith 😳 #brandonflynn #samsmith A post shared by Katherine Langford Updates (@katherinelangfordupdates) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Smith and the 13 Reasons Why actor were smooching, strolling and holding hands in the Greenwich Village.

NEW | Brandon and Sam Smith 😊 — #brandonflynn A post shared by — brandon flynn (@brandonflyn) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

It’s the first time they’ve been seen in public.

Flynn, who plays Justin Foley on the Netflix series produced by Selena Gomez, has been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ community and hinted that he is a part of it.

🌈 #lgbt #gay #brandonflynn #samsmith #lgbtq #lgbt+ A post shared by Sam And Brandon🌈 (@samxbrandon) on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

These two are definitely topping our “cutest couple of 2017” list.