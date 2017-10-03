Sam Smith Spotted Kissing THIS “13 Reasons Why” Actor

By Lizzy Buczak
13 reasons why., brandon flynn, sam smith
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Sam Smith is smitten.

The singer, who recently released his first song since 2014 Too Good at Goodbyes, was spotted kissing Brandon Flynn in NYC.

Omg Brandon and Sam Smith 😳 #brandonflynn #samsmith

A post shared by Katherine Langford Updates (@katherinelangfordupdates) on

Smith and the 13 Reasons Why actor were smooching, strolling and holding hands in the Greenwich Village.

NEW | Brandon and Sam Smith 😊 — #brandonflynn

A post shared by — brandon flynn (@brandonflyn) on

It’s the first time they’ve been seen in public.

Flynn, who plays Justin Foley on the Netflix series produced by Selena Gomez, has been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ community and hinted that he is a part of it.

🌈 #lgbt #gay #brandonflynn #samsmith #lgbtq #lgbt+

A post shared by Sam And Brandon🌈 (@samxbrandon) on

These two are definitely topping our “cutest couple of 2017” list.

 

