It’s October 3rd and the Cast of “Mean Girls” Wants You To Donate To Las Vegas Victims

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.”

“It’s October 3rd.”

We all know that Mean Girls line by heart and celebrate October 3rd as Mean Girls Day.

But, the cast of the cult movie wants you to do more than channel your inner Mean Girl, they want you to give back and donate to victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

As Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert) put it, we can’t make FETCH happen, but we can make this happen.

So Go Glen Coco and donate HERE!

Since it’s October 3rd, they’re asking every fan to give at least $3. And truthfully, that’s less than your daily Starbucks coffee.

Sidenote: Why weren’t Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams a part of this!?