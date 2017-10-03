Harry Styles & Taylor Swift May Reunite at This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Haylor shippers, get ready!

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles may reunite for the first time in four years.

Rumors have surfaced the exes, who dated briefly for about three months, might reunite onstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The show will be heading to Shanghai, China of the first time ever and some fans got ahold of a press release from the Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Bureau that they were both issues administrative licenses.

Taylor and Harry Styles are rumored to be performing at this year's Victoria Secret Fashion Show that will be held in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/aBVlBEok55 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwizzleReport) September 30, 2017

Sure, we could assume that it’s because both of the artists will soon be on tour and stopping in China but the license is issues for NOVEMBER 20th, the day of the show, and allows them to perform 4 songs.

Therefore, it’s safe to say that both Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are set to perform a the annual show, which would make sense considering they are the HOTTEST artists at the moment.

And if history is to repeat itself (we’re looking at you Selena Gomez and The Weeknd), than these two might fall madly in love again and become the power couple we all know they’re meant to be!