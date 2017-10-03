Dunkin’ Donuts is Going All Out For Halloween With a Spooky Doughnut Menu

No one is more excited for Halloween than Dunkin’ Donuts and they’re ready to capitalize on the holiday.

The Halloween season kicks off at the chain TODAY with spooktacular treats that will make your mouth water.

For the first time ever, DD has decided to give their classic donuts a spooky little revamp.

All of the donuts will be rebranded with Halloween-inspired names.

Instead of a “Chocolate Donut” you’ll be ordering a “Choc-O-Lantern.”

A jelly donut will be dubbed “Vampire’s Delight.”

A powdered orange sugar donut will take on the identity of “Full Moon” and a vanilla creme-filled one will be “Nilla Nightmare.”

Feeling in the spirit yet?

The best part is that some donuts will even LOOK the part, with the Boston Creme getting orange icing on top of the chocolate frosting. It’ll be called the “Boston Scream.”

Here’s a list of all the new additions:

Scary Strawberry: A frightful version of a Strawberry Frosted Donut, with chocolate and orange sprinkles

Spooky Sprinkles: An eerie take on the Chocolate Frosted Donut, topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles

Purple Potion: Be sweet on Halloween spells with this Vanilla Frosted Donut featuring purple icing, topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles

Full Moon: You’ll howl for this Powdered Donut with orange-colored powdered sugar

Witch’s Brew-Berry: Our Glazed Blueberry Donut bewitched with a drizzle of purple icing

Nilla Nightmare: A Vanilla Creme Donut with orange-colored powdered sugar will haunt your dreams

Ghoulish Glazed: A monster-turned Glazed Donut

Vampire’s Delight: A spooktacular Jelly Donut

Wicked Chocolate: Something delicious this way comes with this Glazed Chocolate Donut

Owl Fashioned: An Old Fashioned Donut for a midnight treat

Choc-O-Lantern: The Double Chocolate Donut can be enjoyed while celebrating Halloween or carving a jack-o’-lantern

And let’s not forget the new “Spider Donut,” which is almost TOO creepy to eat. The donut is slathered in orange icing, topped with a chocolate Munchkin (for the spider body) with chocolate drizzle legs.

That’s in addition to the already fall-themed donuts on the menu, including the pumpkin one!

Additionally, Munchkin’s will be dressed up for the halloween season and sold in packs of 10 for $1.99.

Dunkin’ will also be helping bring joy to affected by sickness and hunger with their “Community cups.” Through Nov. 19, Dunkin’ patrons can make a donation to the Foundation at all participating DD/Baskin-Robbins locations!

So really, if you’re a Halloween buff, you need to head to your nearest Dunkin’ for a Halloween-tastic experience you can’t get anywhere else!

Check out Delish’s sneak peek: