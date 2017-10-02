Ways Chicago Can Help the Victims in Las Vegas

By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Blood, Chicago, donate blood, injured, injuries, Jason Aldean, Las Vegas, Las Vegas shooting, life source, Mandalay Bay, victims, ways to help

Watching the news about the shooting in Las Vegas is heartbreaking…and frustrating to feel we can’t help allll the way in Chicago – but we CAN!

With the large amount of injuries, hospitals are in desperate need of blood – so you can donate blood. Here is a list of places in Vegas (if you are reading this from out there): 

People in other areas all over the U.S. (like us here in Chicago) are encouraged to donate at our local blood banks because the ones listed above will be working with them in their time of need.

To find the nearest one near you click here: Chicagoland Area Bloodbanks

Sending prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy.

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live