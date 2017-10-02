Ways Chicago Can Help the Victims in Las Vegas

Watching the news about the shooting in Las Vegas is heartbreaking…and frustrating to feel we can’t help allll the way in Chicago – but we CAN!

With the large amount of injuries, hospitals are in desperate need of blood – so you can donate blood. Here is a list of places in Vegas (if you are reading this from out there):

People in other areas all over the U.S. (like us here in Chicago) are encouraged to donate at our local blood banks because the ones listed above will be working with them in their time of need.

To find the nearest one near you click here: Chicagoland Area Bloodbanks

Sending prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy.