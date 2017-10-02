Trying to Get in Touch with Friends or Family in Vegas?

Know someone in Las Vegas that you can’t get a hold of to see if they’re alright?

The city has given out the following number to call to get information: 1-866-535-5654 **They have the most current list of people injured and where they were taken to.

Also, there is a designated family reunification center at Metro Headquarters at 400 S. MLK Blvd, Building B.

Many people who were there – or near are being taken there to find the people they are with since many got separated in the chaos. Their names have been recorded as well and that info is available at the number listed above.

If you know someone who you believe was there and cannot get in touch with them, first responders are reporting that there are several people that are in their care but are in such a state of shock that they aren’t speaking or can’t remember their names at this time.

Sending lots of love to the victims, their family and friends.

If you’re looking for a way to help click here: How Chicago Can Help Las Vegas