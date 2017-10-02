Police Say There Is No Link Between Chicago and Vegas Shooting

Those worried that the Las Vegas shooting may pose a threat to Chicago don’t need to be concerned.

The Chicago Police Department said that there are no links between the mass shooting in Vegas and Chicago.

They also don’t believe the shooting is part of a larger terror attack.

We're receiving real-time updates from LVMPD- there are no links to Chicago and nothing to indicate it's a part of a larger terror act. — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 2, 2017

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi cancelled all police events Monday following the shooting stating that the focus should be on Vegas and the victims.

Today needs to be about the victims of Las Vegas. As such we are cancelling CPD public events and stand in support of all involved & @LVMPD — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 2, 2017

Chicago police, politicians and lawmakers also expressed their condolences.

Our deepest condolences & prayers are with those tragically killed & injured in last night's unspeakable attack in Las Vegas. — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 2, 2017

Prayers for all in Las Vegas. Terrible tragedy. First responders have our undying gratitude. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) October 2, 2017

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has yet to issue a statement.

On Sunday night, during the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on 30,000 attendees from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.