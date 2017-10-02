Kim Kardashian West Cancels Appearance at Chicago Ideas Week

If you bought tickets to see Kim K speak during Chicago Ideas Week, you better get a refund!

A representative for the event said that Kim has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict.

The most-famous Kardashian was scheduled for a talk with Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan on October 18th at the Harris Theater, which will no longer take place.

Those who splurged $15 on tickets were contacted on Monday with instructions on how to receive a refund.

This isn’t the first time Kim has canceled a trip to Chicago, her husband’s hometown.

Back in 2016, she was set to accompany Kanye for his show but scrapped plans after she was robbed at gunpoint in her apartment in Paris.

Chicago Ideas Week will continue on it’s normal schedule Oct. 16 to the 22.