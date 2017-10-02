ISIS Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Las Vegas Attack

The Associated Press reports that the Islamic State has claimed the Las Vegas attack.

According to the reports, ISIS said the shooter converted to Islam months ago.

They did not provide any evidence however.

The shooter responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in U.S history was Stephen Paddock.

The 64-year-old man was a resident of Mesquite, Nevada.

Authorities say Paddock fired hundreds of rounds into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival from his 32nd floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

More than 50 were killed and 400 wounded.

Officers found Paddock dead in his hotel room.

