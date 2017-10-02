Hugh Hefner Laid To Rest Next to Marilyn Monroe in Private Ceremony

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Hugh Hefner, Marilyn Monroe
WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 26: (MARILYN MONROE FEATURE) The grave site of late actress Marilyn Monroe is seen on July 26, 2002 at the The Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Westwood, California. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Monroe's death. The actress, famous for such films as "The Seven Year Itch" and "Some Like It Hot," was found dead on August 5, 1962 in her Brentwood, California home of a drug overdose. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner later purchased the crypt adjacent to Monroe's. (Photo by Mel Bouzad/Getty Images)

Hugh Hefner was laid to rest in a private ceremony surrounded by all his loved ones in L.A on Saturday, September 30.

TMZ reports that the Playboy founded was placed in the crypt next to idol and first cover girl, Marilyn Monroe, who passed in 1962 at the age of 36.

The farewell ceremony was attended by his four children, his wife Crystal Harris (who we reported wouldn’t be getting any money) and a few Playboy staffers.

Hef bought the burial spot in 1992 for $75,000 because he had always felt a “double connection” to the stale.

“I’m a believer in things symbolic,” he told the the Los Angeles Times in 2009. “Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up.”

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live