Hugh Hefner Laid To Rest Next to Marilyn Monroe in Private Ceremony

Hugh Hefner was laid to rest in a private ceremony surrounded by all his loved ones in L.A on Saturday, September 30.

TMZ reports that the Playboy founded was placed in the crypt next to idol and first cover girl, Marilyn Monroe, who passed in 1962 at the age of 36.

The farewell ceremony was attended by his four children, his wife Crystal Harris (who we reported wouldn’t be getting any money) and a few Playboy staffers.

Hef bought the burial spot in 1992 for $75,000 because he had always felt a “double connection” to the stale.

“I’m a believer in things symbolic,” he told the the Los Angeles Times in 2009. “Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up.”