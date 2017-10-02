Crystal Harris Releases Statement After Hugh Hefner is Laid To Rest

Hugh Hefner’s widow is speaking out about her loss.

Crystal Hefner, formerly known as Harris, broke her silence about the Playboy founder’s death.

“I haven’t been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences,” Crystal tells E! News in a statement. “I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief.”

“We laid him to rest Saturday,” she says. “He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity.”

Hefner, who passed away at 91 on Wednesday, was laid next to Marilyn Monroe, the first Playboy cover girl.

“He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him,” Crystal continued.

“He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner. I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences. To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you,” she concluded.

As previously reported, Crystal was left out of Hefner’s will and will supposedly not inherit any of his fortune due to the “ironclad” prenup they signed before their nuptials in 2012.

