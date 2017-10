Last night during Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas a mass shooting occurred. At least 50 dead, 400 inured as 10 minutes of shooting targeted 30,000 concert goers behind the Mandalay Bay resort. The shooter has be identified as Stephen Paddock who was found in his hotel room and took his life. Story is still unfolding.

Jason Aldean spoke out moments after to #StopTheHate.

If you want to check if a missing loved one is safe call the number below.