Ariana Grande’s Manager Scooter Braun Adresses Deadly Vegas Shooting

UPDATE: 10/2 at NOON

Ariana Grande has commented on the shooting at country festival in Las Vegas where Jason Aldean served as headliner.

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun took to Twitter to address the deadly attack in Las Vegas.

“I don’t really have words this morning. I am deeply saddened. And as horrifying as it is to say I can’t tell you I’m surprised. Our greatest challenges are ahead of us,” the wrote. “What took place in Las Vegas last night should never happen. What took place in Manchester should never happen. What took place in Charlottesville should never happen. But they are all happening. And ALL of them are terrorist attacks. They strike fear in our ability to live our lives. They all make us question taking our children, our friends, our loved ones… to public events that are supposed to bring us joy… in fear of devastation. They are all attacks on our way of life and our way of love.”

As previously reported, 58 people were killed and at least 515 injured when a gunman opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

RIP TO THOSE LOST pic.twitter.com/ZsGt4CKaM2 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) October 2, 2017

The shooter, Stephen Paddock, shot at the crowd of more than 30,ooo from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Police found him dead from a gunshot wound in his hotel room later.

The attack, now the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, comes just four months after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 250 and Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England.

“So first let me say my heart breaks for all those affected in Las Vegas,” Braun continued. “Nothing we do can bring back your loved ones and I am so sorry. For those in the hospital recovering we are with you. Keep fighting. And for all of us… who are we? What will we choose to do in response? Will we just instagram and move on? Will we think this is about a hashtag with the word #vegas in it? Or will we wait until the next one affects us? THIS ONE affects us. #LasVegas is ALL of us. This is an attack on your friends, your family, your kids, your way of life.”

“So as we think about those lost and those hurting this morning… what do you and I owe them? We owe them our courage. We owe them our faith. We owe them our strength and our spirit to rise up and come together and demand not only better now but better Tomorrow,” he added.

He also reflected on the One Love Manchester benefit that his team, along with Ariana and a multitude of other celebrities, put on in June to benefit the victims.

“When I was in Manchester I witnessed something defiant,” he wrote. “At the end of the One Love Manchester show… only 2 weeks after the attack and less than 24 hours since the london attack…when the cameras were off… the crowd of 55,000 brave souls started to sing. [They] echoed the words ‘Manchester we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong. We’ll keep singing our songs, our songs, our songs!’ This repeated for 15 minutes as they exited. Defiance in the face of fear. Las Vegas we’re strong. We’re strong. We’re strong. We’ll keep singing our songs…Together. RIP to those lost.”

Ariana has yet to make a public comment on the attacks.