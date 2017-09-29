Grandma Tina Knowles Talks Beyoncé’s Twins and Blue Ivy

By Robyn Collins

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, spoke glowingly about her new grandchildren at a recent event. “They’re very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy,” Knowles said of the twins at the Habitat For Humanity Builders Ball in Beverly Hills.

She added that Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy “prayed for them” before they were born. “She’s doing amazing! She’s a big sister and she feeds them and she’s excited,” Knowles told US Magazine.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed daughter Rumi (named for their favorite poet) and son Sir, in June.