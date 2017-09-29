Pumpkin Spice Hi-Lo Game

By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, Fall, Games, hi-lo, Price is Right, pumpkin spice, The J Show, the price
PETALUMA, CA - OCTOBER 28: Pumpkins are seen at Petaluma Pumpkin Patch on October 28, 2011 in Petaluma, California. According to a study by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend nearly $6.9 billion on Halloween costumes, decorations and candy this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s fall y’all! Can you guess the the PRICES of these pumpkin spice products?

 

 

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live