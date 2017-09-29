Is Oprah Winfrey Running For President in 2020?

Oprah Winfrey has been very vocal about her intentions NOT to run for President in 2020 despite fans pleading that she would be the prefect candidate.

In June, the media mogul told The Hollywood Reporter, “I will never run for public office.”

But she may be singing a different tune now.

On Thursday, Oprah took it upon herself to reply to a New York Post piece titled “Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah.”

On Twitter, she responded: “@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!”

@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats' best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post

Why would she say thanks for your vote if she didn’t actually NEED the votes?

Oprah is rallying her troops ya’ll – so which political party will you be backing?

Do you think celebrities and entertainers should just leave positions of power to actual politicians? Or do you think someone like Oprah might be more qualified?