Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Harris Might Not Inherit Any of His Fortune

By Lizzy Buczak
The wife of the late Hugh Hefner might not inherit any money from him.

Hefner, the legendary Playboy, died Wednesday of natural causes at the age of 91.

According to US Weekly, Hefner and his 31-year-old wife Crystal Harris, signed an “ironclad prenup” before their 2012 wedding.

At that time, she was also excluded from his will.

If that still holds true, his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities mentioned would be the only ones to inherit his fortune, which reportedly stands at $43 million.

This would come as a shock to many, who believed that Harris was only with the magazine founder for his money.

Although it’s hard to believe that Hef wouldn’t leave anything for the woman he said was “one in a million.”

We’ll keep you posted.

