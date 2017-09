Remember, “Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands!”

On average, more than 4,800 motor vehicle crashes occur in Illinois work zones every year.

The Illinois Tollway and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and the highway construction industry want to remind Illinois motorists that, “Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.”

The goal is to reduce the number of severe crashes.

So always remember, "See Orange. Slow Down. Save Lives."