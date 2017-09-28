The pop culture legend, Hugh Hefner, 91, passed away last night due to natural causes in the only place he loved to be, the Playboy Mansion. The Playboy Founder is set to be buried right next to his number one girl, Marilyn Monroe who was in his first issue of Playboy Magazine.
Hugh Hefner To Be Buried Next To Marilyn Monroe
