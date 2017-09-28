Have You Been Hacked? See If You’re On The List!

A woman looks at her email on a computer screen in Washington on November 23, 2010. Americans will take a break from the office over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays but most won't stop checking their work emails, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The Harris Interactive survey conducted for Xobni, an email software firm, found that 59 percent of employed American adults will consult work emails over the holidays. Fifty-five percent will check work emails at least once a day and 28 percent will do so multiple times throughout the day, the survey found. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images A woman looks at her email on a computer screen in Washington on November 23, 2010. Americans will take a break from the office over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays but most won't stop checking their work emails, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The Harris Interactive survey conducted for Xobni, an email software firm, found that 59 percent of employed American adults will consult work emails over the holidays. Fifty-five percent will check work emails at least once a day and 28 percent will do so multiple times throughout the day, the survey found. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)