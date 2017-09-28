Eating Basic With #PumpkinSpiceSarah: Day 3

Pumpkin Spice Sarah accepted our challenge to eat pumpkin spice everything all day long. She’s bringing the basic bar up high by knocking out EVERY meal with a taste of fall. Can she last an entire week?
If you want to get pumpkin wasted with #PumpkinSpiceSarah, check out Sarah’s full DAY THREE meal plan below:
Breakfast:
1 Pumpkin Muffin
Snack:
1 Slice of Pumpkin Pie
Lunch:
1 bowl of Organic Image Pumpkin Creamy Soup
Stovetop:
- Pour soup into a large soup pot over high heat, bring to a boil.
- Add pepper to taste.
- Let simmer for about 10 minutes.
Dinner:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- While the oven is heating, heat the stove on medium low heat and cook half of the onions with olive oil. When they are about halfway cooked, sprinkle 1 tsp. sugar on them. As they cook, continue to stir and move them around with a spatula.
- Add the pumpkin puree, garlic, shallot, thyme, and the other half of the onion to a mixing bowl. Mix in the parmesan cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Follow the directions on the package for preparing the dough. Once your dough is flat and circular, transfer it to your pizza stone and top it with the pumpkin mixture.
- Sprinkle the arugula and caramelized onions on top of the pumpkin mixture, and then add the grated havarti cheese. You can add a dash of salt and pepper here, too, if you would like.