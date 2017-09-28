Eating Basic With #PumpkinSpiceSarah: Day 3

Pumpkin Spice Sarah accepted our challenge to eat pumpkin spice everything all day long. She’s bringing the basic bar up high by knocking out EVERY meal with a taste of fall. Can she last an entire week?

If you want to get pumpkin wasted with #PumpkinSpiceSarah, check out Sarah’s full DAY THREE meal plan below:

Breakfast:

1 Pumpkin Muffin

Snack:

1 Slice of Pumpkin Pie

Lunch:

1 bowl of Organic Image Pumpkin Creamy Soup

Stovetop:

Pour soup into a large soup pot over high heat, bring to a boil.

Add pepper to taste.

Let simmer for about 10 minutes.

Dinner:

Pumpkin Pizza