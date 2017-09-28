Eating Basic With #PumpkinSpiceSarah: Day 3

By J Niice
Filed Under: food, healthy, meal prep, psl, Pumpkin, pumpkin spice

Pumpkin Spice Sarah accepted our challenge to eat pumpkin spice everything all day long. She’s bringing the basic bar up high by knocking out EVERY meal with a taste of fall. Can she last an entire week?

If you want to get pumpkin wasted with #PumpkinSpiceSarah, check out Sarah’s full DAY THREE meal plan below:

Breakfast: 

1 Pumpkin Muffin

 

Snack:

1 Slice of Pumpkin Pie

 

Lunch: 

1 bowl of Organic Image Pumpkin Creamy Soup

Stovetop:

  • Pour soup into a large soup pot over high heat, bring to a boil.
  • Add pepper to taste.
  • Let simmer for about 10 minutes.

 

Dinner:

Pumpkin Pizza

  • Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  • While the oven is heating, heat the stove on medium low heat and cook half of the onions with olive oil. When they are about halfway cooked, sprinkle 1 tsp. sugar on them. As they cook, continue to stir and move them around with a spatula.
  • Add the pumpkin puree, garlic, shallot, thyme, and the other half of the onion to a mixing bowl. Mix in the parmesan cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  • Follow the directions on the package for preparing the dough. Once your dough is flat and circular, transfer it to your pizza stone and top it with the pumpkin mixture.
  • Sprinkle the arugula and caramelized onions on top of the pumpkin mixture, and then add the grated havarti cheese. You can add a dash of salt and pepper here, too, if you would like.

 

 

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live