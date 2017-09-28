DVR Alert: Camila Cabello on TODAY Tomorrow!

By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: #CamilaCabelloTODAY, 2017, Camila Cabello, Crying in the Club, Fifth Harmony, Friday, havana, September 29, Today, Today Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Singer Camila Cabello attends The 41st Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)

If you follow Camila Cabello on Instagram you already know, but…

Pretty cool right?

WELL, even more cool is if you live in the New York City area and can get to Rockefeller Plaza (where the Today Show has their concert series) because tickets are FREE!

If you are reading this and you’re able to get there here are the details to see Camila: See Camila on Today

For the rest of us make sure to check back at B96.com and we’ll post her performances!

#CamilaCabelloTODAY is what they’ll be tagging everything!

