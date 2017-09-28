DVR Alert: Camila Cabello on TODAY Tomorrow!

If you follow Camila Cabello on Instagram you already know, but…

Pretty cool right?

WELL, even more cool is if you live in the New York City area and can get to Rockefeller Plaza (where the Today Show has their concert series) because tickets are FREE!

If you are reading this and you’re able to get there here are the details to see Camila: See Camila on Today

For the rest of us make sure to check back at B96.com and we’ll post her performances!

#CamilaCabelloTODAY is what they’ll be tagging everything!