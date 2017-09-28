Children Beware! A “Hocus Pocus” Remake is in the Works at Disney

A virgin finally green-lit the project of our dreams over at the Disney Channel!!!

E! News reports that Hocus Pocus is getting a remake!

According to reports, Disney is working on a new version of the beloved 1993 film.

However, some might be a little miffed to learn that the Sanderson sisters – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – are supposedly not coming back.

Deadline reports that the film would feature a brand new cast.

The former cast has been fielding questions for quite some time not but in 2015, Midler finally gave her answer – “After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no.”

Well, while we wait for the remake, we can always watch the original during Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween!

Tell us – are you interested in a Hocus Pocus TV remake or would your prefer a sequel starring the old cast?!