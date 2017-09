The National PTA is made up of millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of parent involvement in schools.

Their mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children.

There are more than 20,000 PTA units nationwide, so go to pta.org to find out how you can get involved! B96 Cares!