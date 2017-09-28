Another Kardashian Kid Konfirmed !

Let’s be honest, we are struggling to keep up with the Kardashians and their fertileness!

Late last week we learned young Kylie was expecting, this week we got confirmation that Khloe was with child as well…and JUST now we finally got confirmation (after much speculation) that Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child!

Kim had difficult pregnancies with their children North (4 years old) and Saint (who is one) so their 3rd is being carried by a surrogate.

She did not give up a due date, because of course they want to save it all for their upcoming season of KUWTK! She tweeted:

Will you be watching?

The Fat Jewish posted this on Insta the other day ! LOL! I mean seriously they’re all preggo!