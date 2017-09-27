Twitter Is Testing Out 280 Characters & Users Are Not Happy About It

Twitter announced that they are testing out a doubled character limit.

“Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people tweeting in English,” the company wrote on their blog. “When people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting — which is awesome!”

As a social media manager, I am ecstatic about getting a bit more wiggle room to craft genius social messages.

Seriously, who can fit anything in 140 characters?!

But apparently, I’m the only one as most of Twitter is outraged by this proposed change.

Some say that the whole point of Twitter is to express ideas concisely, others want the company to address the important issues – abuse, trolls, and adding an edit button.

I’ll admit, those are all very important, especially the edit button!

So far, only select accounts have been giving the privilege of tweeting more, like Ellen DeGeneres, who posted this snarky message:

I’m so excited to be part of @Twitter’s #280characters rollout. Let me just say it’s an honor and a privilege. I’d like to thank my wonderf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2017

IF you want a workaround so that you can also tweet using 280 characters, click HERE!

Let us know – would you prefer 280 characters over 140?