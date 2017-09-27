This New Netflix Phishing Scam Has No Chill – Don’t Fall For It!

There’s a new scam that’s preying on Netflix users.

The elaborate scam uses fake e-mails that appear to be super official in an attempt to get users to give up their banking information.

Users will receive one of these emails from “Netflix,” which states that there was a problem with their account and that it has been deactivated.

In order to retrieve the account, the scam asks users to provide currently billing information, by clicking a fake Netflix link.

Basically, when you go to the link, you hand over your banking info to strangers.

Reports indicated that the email address being used is: supportnetflix@checkinformation.com.

So far, only the UK has been affected by the scam but it’s only a matter of time before it makes its way to the US.

If you receive one of these emails DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK!

Tweeps, beware this Netflix email scam. DO NOT click any links in the email. pic.twitter.com/m8Pv3glGCT — Henry Hyde (@battlegames) September 14, 2017

If you wish to verify issues with your Netflix account, please log in directly through the website.

Netflix has said that they will never ask for personal or banking info in an email. They ask those who receive an email to report it directly to Netflix.

Read their direct statement: