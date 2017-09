HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Pitbull is honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Pitbull shows his generous heart by sending his private jet to Puerto Rico to help bring cancer patients to the U.S. to continue their treatments. ❤

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...