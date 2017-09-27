Miss Fall’s Chicagohenge? Here’s How You Can See The Next One.

By J Niice
Filed Under: Chicago, chicagohendge, Fall, Skyline, spring, sunrise, sunset, views

The transition from Summer to Fall is not always the best, but after reading about Chicagohenge, you’ll never want to miss the first day of fall because the view is too beautiful to miss!

The Chicago Tribune gives us the deets on the Instagram phenomenon “Chicagohenge.”  Chicagohenge is when “the rising and setting sun lines up with Chicago’s east-west street grid, creating spectacular photo opportunities as the sun is framed within Chicago’s skyline.” EPIC!

If you missed the view on Friday Sept. 22nd, make sure you mark your calendar for March 20th, 2018 for the spring equinox to see the next one. #views

