Justin Timberlake has been asked back to do the Superbowl halftime show! If you remember last time he performed this, it was with Janet Jackson and there was #nipplegate

It was Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and here’s the video:

He also performed with N’SYNC, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Mary J, Nelly back in 2001:

We know JT has been working on a new album so we suspect it will be released shortly before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4, 2018.