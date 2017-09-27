Hugh Hefner, Playboy Founder, Dead at 91

By Lizzy Buczak
Hugh Hefner
STANSTED, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner arrives at Stansted Airport on June 2, 2011 in Stansted, England. Mr Hefner is back in the UK to mark the launch of the new Playboy Club in Mayfair, which opens on June 4. The club's opening will welcome back the iconic Playboy Bunny to London after a 30 year absence. Famous Bunnies have included Debbie Harry and Lauren Hutton. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91.

Playboy Enterprises announced his passing on Wednesday writing this statement:

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.”

Hefner was a Chicago native who attended Sayre Elementary School and Steinmetz High School.

Hefner is survived by his wife Crysta and his four children Christie, David, Marston and Cooper.

Cooper said in a statement:

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.”

 

Hefner’s legacy will live on forever. May he rest in peace.

