Harry Styles Polled Chicago Theater Audience On Best Pizza In The City!

By Nikki
harry styles

Charisma. It’s not something you can teach or learn, you have to be born with and have it come natural. Charisma is  what Harry Styles has a whole lot of. That is what makes him such an amazing performer and superstar. His playful, outgoing personality on top of his pure talent will have people fainting and screaming at the sight of him forever.

5 e1506517714939 Harry Styles Polled Chicago Theater Audience On Best Pizza In The City!

harry styles

Anyone that went to see Harry Styles last night at the Chicago Theater was a little piece of rock n roll history. The man is going to be a life long rock star that your grandkids will know about. You will be able to say ‘I saw Harry at in the famous Chicago Theater before he hit all stadium size arenas.’

6 e1506517775295 Harry Styles Polled Chicago Theater Audience On Best Pizza In The City!

Harry polled the audience on our pizza. He said one was a little crispy, one was a little cheesy. Giordano’s or  Lou Malnati’s. See the results in the video below.

 

2 e1506517865349 Harry Styles Polled Chicago Theater Audience On Best Pizza In The City!1 e1506517815818 Harry Styles Polled Chicago Theater Audience On Best Pizza In The City!

 

3 Harry Styles Polled Chicago Theater Audience On Best Pizza In The City!

