Harry Styles Polled Chicago Theater Audience On Best Pizza In The City!

Charisma. It’s not something you can teach or learn, you have to be born with and have it come natural. Charisma is what Harry Styles has a whole lot of. That is what makes him such an amazing performer and superstar. His playful, outgoing personality on top of his pure talent will have people fainting and screaming at the sight of him forever.

Anyone that went to see Harry Styles last night at the Chicago Theater was a little piece of rock n roll history. The man is going to be a life long rock star that your grandkids will know about. You will be able to say ‘I saw Harry at in the famous Chicago Theater before he hit all stadium size arenas.’

Harry polled the audience on our pizza. He said one was a little crispy, one was a little cheesy. Giordano’s or Lou Malnati’s. See the results in the video below.