Eating Basic With #PumpkinSpiceSarah: Day 2

Pumpkin Spice Sarah accepted our challenge to eat pumpkin spice everything all day long. She’s bringing the basic bar up high by knocking out EVERY meal with a taste of fall. Can she last an entire week?

If you want to get pumpkin wasted with #PumpkinSpiceSarah, check out Sarah’s full DAY TWO meal plan below:

Breakfast:

1 Plain Bagel w/ Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice cream cheese

1 cup of Victor Allen’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Snack:

1 Pumpkin Pie Pop Tart

Lunch:

1 bowl of Organic Image Pumpkin Creamy Soup

Stovetop:

Pour soup into a large soup pot over high heat, bring to a boil.

Add pepper to taste.

Let simmer for about 10 minutes.

Dinner:

1.5 Servings of Creamy Pasta with Pumpkin and Sausage

Heat a large, deep nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and brown the sausage in it. Transfer sausage to paper towel lined plate. Drain fat from skillet and return pan to the stove. Add the remaining tablespoon oil, and then the garlic and onion. Saute 3 to 5 minutes until the onions are tender.

Add bay leaf, sage, and wine to the pan. Reduce wine by half, about 2 minutes. Add stock and pumpkin and stir to combine, stirring sauce until it comes to a bubble. Return sausage to pan, reduce heat, and stir in cream. Season the sauce with the cinnamon and nutmeg, and salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer mixture 5 to 10 minutes to thicken sauce.

Return drained pasta to the pot you cooked it in. Remove the bay leaf from sauce and pour the sausage pumpkin sauce over pasta. Combine sauce and pasta and toss over low heat for 1 minute. Garnish the pasta with lots of shaved cheese and sage leaves.

Serve pumpkin sausage pasta with pumpernickel or whole grain bread and Spinach Salad with Apple and Red Onion.

Dessert:

1 Slice of Pumpkin Pie