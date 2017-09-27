Diddy is Still the Richest Man in Hip-Hop

By Scott T. Sterling

If “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” then Sean “Diddy” Combs has more problems than he knows what to do with.

Once again, Diddy tops the latest Forbes’ list of hip-hop’s top-earning artists, clocking a cool $130 million.

As expected, he earned a bulk of that money from revenues outside of music sales. A large chunk of that change was derived from the massive Bad Boy reunion tour, and Combs selling off a portion of his Sean Jean clothing company, netting the mogul an estimated $70 million.

Combs is followed on the list by usual suspects Drake ($94 million) and JAY-Z ($42 million). Nicki Minaj is the only woman on the list ($16 million), while the 21-year-old Lil Yachty is the youngest ($11 million).

See the top 20 of the list below.

1. Diddy – $130 million

2. Drake – $94 million

3. JAY Z – $42 million

4. Dr. Dre – $34.5 million

5. Chance the Rapper – $33 million

6. Kendrick Lamar – $30 million

7. Wiz Khalifa – $28 million

8. Pitbull – $27 million

9. DJ Khaled – $24 million

10. Future – $23 million

11. Kanye West – $22 million

12. Birdman – $20 million

13. J. Cole – $19 million

14. Swizz Beatz – $17 million

15. Snoop Dogg – $16.5 million

16. Nicki Minaj – $16 million

17. Lil Wayne – $15.5 million

18. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – $11.5 million (tie)

19. Rick Ross – $11.5 million (tie)

20. Lil Yachty – $11 million