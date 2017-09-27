Bill Murray Could Play Joe Maddon In A Cubs Movie!

By Tyler
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 28: Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" in the seventh inning in Game Three of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Bill Murray is in talks to play Joe Maddon in a movie about the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

The film will be called “Teammate” and it’s based on the book by former catcher (and Dancing With The Stars Runner-Up) David Ross.  Bill’s people still haven’t confirmed if it’s a done deal.

So, semi-dumb question…. who would play Bill Murray then?   I mean, that dude was all over TV during the playoff run.  HE WAS IN THE LOCKER ROOM AFTER THEY WON!  They need someone and I think I have the perfect person….. Joe Maddon.  How’s that for a character twist?

The full story from WGN can be found here.

