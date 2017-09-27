Bill Murray Could Play Joe Maddon In A Cubs Movie!

Bill Murray is in talks to play Joe Maddon in a movie about the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

The film will be called “Teammate” and it’s based on the book by former catcher (and Dancing With The Stars Runner-Up) David Ross. Bill’s people still haven’t confirmed if it’s a done deal.

So, semi-dumb question…. who would play Bill Murray then? I mean, that dude was all over TV during the playoff run. HE WAS IN THE LOCKER ROOM AFTER THEY WON! They need someone and I think I have the perfect person….. Joe Maddon. How’s that for a character twist?

The full story from WGN can be found here.