How many IT clowns you think you will se this Halloween?? I mean, look up, look around, you will see red balloons in your town. Now, some think IT clown dancing to Taylor Swift makes him less scary but I disagree. It clown is still scary. Watch the silliness below.

Or how about IT clown dancing to YMCA? Still scary.

Or The Macarena? Nope, nope nope. This one made me more petrified of IT clown.