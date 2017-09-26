The Dolan Twins Are Heading To MTV’s TRL

When the MTV TRL reboot premieres this October, you’ll be seeing a a few familiar faces.

The Dolan twins, who gained superstardom status through the infamous Daddy Challenge, are taking on their new adventure and joining the MTV TRL cast.

Ethan revealed the news on Twitter earlier this week writing, “GRAY AND I ARE GONNA BE ON TV ON MTV @TRL !!!!! So excited to be working with MTV on this AHHH. Stay tuned u guys are gonna like this.”

GRAY AND I ARE GONNA BE ON TV ON MTV @TRL !!!!! So excited to be working with MTV on this AHHH. Stay tuned u guys are gonna like this😝 — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) September 22, 2017

Grayson also shared his excitement by posting two tweets.

“ETHAN AND I ARE GONNA BE ON TV! @MTV is bringing back @TRL and me and E are gonna be working with them! IM SO FREAKING EXCITED GUYS,” followed by, “Me and E are gonna be on TV… LIFE IS REAL CRAZY.”

ETHAN AND I ARE GONNA BE ON TV! @MTV is bringing back @TRL and me and E are gonna be working with them! IM SO FREAKING EXCITED GUYS — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) September 22, 2017

MTV responded to Grayson writing, “uMmMMm can’t wait to hang out ALL THE TIME .”

E and D will be getting onboard as correspondents meaning they’ll be hosting the show on certain days of the week.

And we’re sure they’ll bring all their crazy antics and stunts to set.