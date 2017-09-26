TakeMeBackTuesday – 9/26/17: Name This Pop Culture Clip

POMPANO BEACH, FL - JUNE 05: Jim Salem carries a discarded analog television set to a bin at the Broward County Waste & Recycling Services Solid Waste center on June 5, 2009 in Pompano Beach, Florida. As America switches to a digital signal on June 12th many are throwing out their old television sets. The switch to the digital television signal makes old analog televisions obsolete unless a converter box has been purchased. For the last 70 plus years people have watched television on analog. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)