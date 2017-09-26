#TakeMeBackTuesday – 9/26/17: Name This Pop Culture Clip

By J Niice
Filed Under: Film, Game, gues, Movies, take me back tuesday, Throwback
POMPANO BEACH, FL - JUNE 05: Jim Salem carries a discarded analog television set to a bin at the Broward County Waste & Recycling Services Solid Waste center on June 5, 2009 in Pompano Beach, Florida. As America switches to a digital signal on June 12th many are throwing out their old television sets. The switch to the digital television signal makes old analog televisions obsolete unless a converter box has been purchased. For the last 70 plus years people have watched television on analog. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

#TakeMeBackTuesday Can you name this pop culture hit from the clip?

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live