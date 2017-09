Lady Gaga was hospitalized for severe pain after revealing that she lives with fibromyalgia. What FX TV Series was she on?

Will Mona have enough coffee in her cup to stay on point?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...