Khloe Kardashian Is Making A Person!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting (a baby, we think). Last Friday, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news was leaked. The story seemed to be a bit short lived going into the weekend though. The President started talking and the NFL started kneeling and the story lost a bit of steam.

So, not to be outdone…. Kris Jenner immediately ordered Khloe pregnant and is going to try the news leak again (this time midweek). Congratulations, Kris Jenner!!!! Also, congrats to Khloe and Tristan (I guess) which are the fan favorites of the family. The new tax write off is a necessary component to keeping the Kardashian train moving forward in a quest for world domination.

In the words of Oprah, YOU GET A BABY AND YOU GET A BABY AND YOU GET A BABY!!!!!