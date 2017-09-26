Eating Basic With #PumpkinSpiceSarah: Day 1

By J Niice
Pumpkin Spice Sarah accepted our challenge to eat pumpkin spice everything all day long. She’s bringing the basic bar up high by knocking out EVERY meal with a taste of fall. Can she last an entire week?

If you want to get pumpkin wasted with #PumpkinSpiceSarah, check out Sarah’s full day one meal plan below:

Breakfast: 

1 bowl of Pumpkin Spice Cheerios with 1% milk

1 cup of Coffee with Pumpkin Spice Coffee-Mate Creamer

 

Lunch: 

1 bowl of Organic Image Pumpkin Creamy Soup

Stovetop:

  • Pour soup into a large soup pot over high heat, bring to a boil.
  • Add pepper to taste.
  • Let simmer for about 10 minutes.

 

Dinner:

1 bottle of Blue Moon Harvest Pumpkin Wheat beer

1.5 servings of Pumpkin Kale Pasta Bake

Ingredients:
  • 16 oz. package of rigatoni
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 4 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 8 oz. cremini mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 bunch of kale (about 3 cups), roughly chopped
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • ½-3/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin puree
  • 1 large egg
  • 15 oz. container of part-skim ricotta
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 cups favorite tomato sauce (I used spicy marinara sauce)
Instructions:
  1. Preheat oven to 350F.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until almost al dente. Drain and set aside.
  3. In the meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent, approximately 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add mushroom and kale and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until slightly cooked down. Pour in wine and cook until reduced. Stir in herbs, season with salt and pepper, and turn off heat.
  4. Combine pumpkin, egg, ricotta cheese, 1½ cups mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, kale mixture, and pasta in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Spray 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray. Pour in mixture and spread evenly. Top with remaining mozzarella.
  6. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 25-30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for additional 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted on top. Remove from oven and serve warm.
