Eating Basic With #PumpkinSpiceSarah: Day 1

Pumpkin Spice Sarah accepted our challenge to eat pumpkin spice everything all day long. She’s bringing the basic bar up high by knocking out EVERY meal with a taste of fall. Can she last an entire week?

If you want to get pumpkin wasted with #PumpkinSpiceSarah, check out Sarah’s full day one meal plan below:

Breakfast:

1 bowl of Pumpkin Spice Cheerios with 1% milk

1 cup of Coffee with Pumpkin Spice Coffee-Mate Creamer

Lunch:

1 bowl of Organic Image Pumpkin Creamy Soup

Stovetop:

Pour soup into a large soup pot over high heat, bring to a boil.

Add pepper to taste.

Let simmer for about 10 minutes.

Dinner:

1 bottle of Blue Moon Harvest Pumpkin Wheat beer

1.5 servings of Pumpkin Kale Pasta Bake

Ingredients: 16 oz. package of rigatoni

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

8 oz. cremini mushrooms, chopped

1 bunch of kale (about 3 cups), roughly chopped

½ cup dry white wine

½-3/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin puree

1 large egg

15 oz. container of part-skim ricotta

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cups favorite tomato sauce (I used spicy marinara sauce)