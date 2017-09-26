Eating Basic With #PumpkinSpiceSarah: Day 1

Pumpkin Spice Sarah accepted our challenge to eat pumpkin spice everything all day long. She’s bringing the basic bar up high by knocking out EVERY meal with a taste of fall. Can she last an entire week?
If you want to get pumpkin wasted with #PumpkinSpiceSarah, check out Sarah’s full day one meal plan below:
Breakfast:
1 bowl of Pumpkin Spice Cheerios with 1% milk
1 cup of Coffee with Pumpkin Spice Coffee-Mate Creamer
Lunch:
1 bowl of Organic Image Pumpkin Creamy Soup
Stovetop:
- Pour soup into a large soup pot over high heat, bring to a boil.
- Add pepper to taste.
- Let simmer for about 10 minutes.
Dinner:
1 bottle of Blue Moon Harvest Pumpkin Wheat beer
1.5 servings of Pumpkin Kale Pasta Bake
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. package of rigatoni
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 8 oz. cremini mushrooms, chopped
- 1 bunch of kale (about 3 cups), roughly chopped
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ½-3/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
- 1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin puree
- 1 large egg
- 15 oz. container of part-skim ricotta
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 cups favorite tomato sauce (I used spicy marinara sauce)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until almost al dente. Drain and set aside.
- In the meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent, approximately 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add mushroom and kale and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until slightly cooked down. Pour in wine and cook until reduced. Stir in herbs, season with salt and pepper, and turn off heat.
- Combine pumpkin, egg, ricotta cheese, 1½ cups mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, kale mixture, and pasta in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spray 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray. Pour in mixture and spread evenly. Top with remaining mozzarella.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 25-30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for additional 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted on top. Remove from oven and serve warm.