Cardi B Breaks a 19 Year Record

By Diamaris Martino

Cardi B is making moves by becoming the first female rapper to have a solo No. 1 song on the Billboard’s Hot 100 in 19 years.

Her hit song “Bodak Yellow” broke records, dethroning reigning queen Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“Bodak Yellow” is the 24-year-old’s debut single.

Upon its release in June, it quickly climbed up the charts and landed her in the prime spot.

Not only is this a huge feat for a newcomer, it’s a huge feat for female rappers.

The last female rapper to get the No. 1 spot was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

The closest any one female rapper has gotten since then was in 2014 when Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” peaked at No. 2 on the charts.

Everyone has been obsessively singing the rhythmic lyrics to “Bodak Yellow,” including Janet Jackson, who recently gave her seal of approval.

I really can't even believe this .Its soo surreal .Like ommmmmmmgggg son this the type of shit you dream about .Thank you Janet Jackson for showing Bodak Yellow some love.Im so happy . A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

In addition to the Billboard success, the song has earned a gold certification, and the YouTube video has over 170 million views.

Catch Cardi B performing at the UIC Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 29!