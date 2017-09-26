Cardi B Breaks a 19 Year Record

Filed Under: Bodak Yellow, Cardi B.

By Diamaris Martino

Cardi B is making moves by becoming the first female rapper to have a solo No. 1 song on the Billboard’s Hot 100 in 19 years.

Her hit song “Bodak Yellow” broke records, dethroning reigning queen Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“Bodak Yellow” is the 24-year-old’s debut single.

Upon its release in June, it quickly climbed up the charts and landed her in the prime spot.

Not only is this a huge feat for a newcomer, it’s a huge feat for female rappers.

The last female rapper to get the No. 1 spot was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

The closest any one female rapper has gotten since then was in 2014 when Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” peaked at No. 2 on the charts.

Everyone has been obsessively singing the rhythmic lyrics to “Bodak Yellow,” including Janet Jackson, who recently gave her seal of approval.

In addition to the Billboard success, the song has earned a gold certification, and the YouTube video has over 170 million views.

Catch Cardi B performing at the UIC Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 29!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live