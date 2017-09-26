B96 Is One Of Chicago’s Guiltiest Pleasures, According to Time Out Chicago!

By Lizzy Buczak

Who doesn’t love B96?

We may be a bit biased but Time Out Chicago provides proof that Chicagoans love our station!

B96 was featured as one of the 21 guilty pleasures every Chicagoan embraces!

Here’s what they had to say:

15. B96. We barely even feel guilty about this. Who doesn’t love Top 40s from time to time?

What a great reason to be a guilty pleasure!

We actually made the list back in 2014 at #17!

Thanks Time Out Chicago.

Keep listening to B96 for your favorite songs, contests, ticket giveaways and more!

 

