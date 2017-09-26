B96 Cares! Don’t Use Products That Are Tested on Animals!

Each year, millions of animals suffer when cosmetics and personal-care and household products are tested on them.

Right now, millions of mice, rats, rabbits, primates, cats, dogs, and other animals are locked inside barren cages in laboratories across the country.

They languish in pain, ache with loneliness, and long to be free.

Instead, all they can do is sit and wait in fear of the next terrifying and painful procedure that will be performed on them.

Former game show host Bob Barker explains in the PSA below why the price is never right for products tested on animals. B96 Cares!

