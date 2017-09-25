Cause two can keep a secret…. oh, you know the rest.

Freeform isn’t done with A’s shenanigans just yet!

According to E! News, The network given a pilot order to a Pretty Little Liars spinoff series titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

But don’t get excited just yet: in the new hour-long drama, we’ll only see Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively.

The series would see a new group of liars as the “core cast.”

Now you’re probably thinking that Addison and her group of minions would take the lead but the new series is taking a cue from another Sara Shepard book series, The Perfectionists, so it’ll be set in Beacon Heights instead of Rosewood.

Freeform’s description of the series might give you a bit more insight:

“Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”

How will Mona and Alison fit into the new series? Would the core ladies be Alison and Emily’s twin daughters? And if Alison will be part of the series, why won’t Emily?

At least these two do have their fair share of experience dealing with murders and liars.

“I’m beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon,” executive producer I. Marlene King, the master mind behind PLL wrote. “I can’t wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights.”

Seriously, when we joked about this never being able to break free from Rosewood and it’s murders, we weren’t kidding.