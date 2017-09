LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

JLo donates $1 million to Puerto Rico from her Vegas show earnings. Here’s how you can help:

